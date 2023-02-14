Airversa’s new HomeKit Air Purifier arrives with Thread support at low of $154 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Airversa HomeKit Air Purifier with Thread for $153.89 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $200 and having just dropped to $180, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts to date since launching last fall at $46 off. It’s a new all-time low that’s an extra 15% below our previous mention. Arriving as quite the capable air purifier, this model is backed by HEPA filtration and enough power to clean 100-square foot areas. That’s well above the competition you’ll find on Amazon, and will likely justify the price, though the inclusion of HomeKit and Siri support should seal the deal for those in the Apple ecosystem, with the Thread integration being the icing on the cake. As far as other notable inclusions go, you’ll find a built-in LED display for showcasing cleaning stats, a built-in air quality monitor, and 99.97% efficiency. We break down what to expect from the experience in a recent HomeKit Weekly segment over at 9to5Mac, too. Head below for more.

There’s no getting around just how capable of a model the lead deal is with Thread support, though more modest setups can certainly get away with less air purification power. So as far as more cost-effective alternatives go, this meross offering arrives with a $96 price tag and will save you plenty of extra cash. Clocking in at $58 below the lead deal, it’s a notable option to consider for saving even more cash. Though there is the downside that this HomeKit air purifier can only handle 207-square foot spaces, which is roughly 20% of the coverage offered by the model above.

Delivering another unique way to upgrade your setup, Level’s latest invisible HomeKit smart locks also help keep your home secure with the ability to ensure your front door is locked from anywhere. Whether you’re just up in bed at night and don’t want to end the coziness just to check or you’re halfway across the country, these discounts bring more than just Siri control to the table and now start at $162. Though you really do have to go check out the invisible designs that make these some of the best looking smart locks on the market. But that’s really just an added benefit on top of the peace of mind.

Airversa HomeKit Air Purifier features:

Robust 3-Stage Filtration System, captures 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns; Top-notch Sleep-Friendly technology keeps noise levels (Sleep Mode) as low as 28 dB (Sleep Mode), with a max. of only 53 dB . Optimized for medium to large rooms; These efficient air cleaners purify 250 ft² in 15 mins, 500 ft² in 30 mins and 1,000 ft² in 60 mins; The perfect air purifier for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, storage rooms, basements, gaming rooms, small studios and workshops, etc.; Must-have apartment essentials for a first apartment and a favorite for Pet lovers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!