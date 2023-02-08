Amazon’s just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers get in on Valentine’s Day sale from $40

Joining in on the Valentine’s Day discounts, Amazon is now discounting its lineup of the latest Echo Dot smart speakers. Marking some of the first chances to save across new releases, as well as the best prices since back over the holiday shopping season, pricing starts at $25 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick this time is discounting the just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock for only the third time. Now down to $49.99, this recent debut would more typically set you back $60. Now down by $10, this is marking the third-best discount to date and a rare chance to save since hitting the scene last September.

Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass. The built-in LED display shows you the time, but now can also display weather stats, songs, alarms, and other info to complement all of the usual Alexa features. Head below for 50% discounts on the other new Echo Dot 5th Gen models and more.

Other Echo Dot deals:

But if your Alexa needs can only be met by a screen-based experience, we’re also tracking all-time lows across Amazon’s latest lineup of Echo Show models. With much of the same Valentine’s Day pricing, you can score discounts as low as $35. There’s all of the same hands-free Alexa action, just with the added dimension of being able to interact with the touchscreen for controlling smart home gear and even watching content.

Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock features:

Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room. The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others or via Bluetooth throughout your home.

