HomePod mini in all five colors hits $85 low alongside $75 cert. refurb sale (Reg. $99)

Apple just refreshed its more capable HomePod last month, and now for those who don’t need all of that hi-fi prowess we’re tracking a rare chance to save on the HomePod mini. Apple’s more compact Siri smart speaker has largely been clocking in at full price since launch, with only sporadic discounts popping up here and there. Today is one of those chances to save, with Verizon offering HomePod mini in all five colors for $84.99 shipped. Typically fetching $99, this is the first discount since back in December throughout the holiday shopping season and one of the only times so far that all of the different colorways are included in the savings. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can score an even more affordable offer at $74.99 courtesy of eBay, which includes a 2-year warranty.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, the featured discount is as affordable as it gets for those invested in the Siri side of things. But if you’re looking to try out what Amazon has in-store for smart home control, you can currently score the latest Echo Dot for $40 right now. You won’t get many of the more unique features noted above, but this will let you listen to Apple Music and control lights for less.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide now that we’re over halfway through the work week, we’re tracking a pair of notable discounts in Apple’s latest iPadOS lineup. Starting off with the most compact device in the collection, the iPad mini 6 has returned to its second-best price at $99 off and now comes joined by the most recent entry-level experience in the form of the 10.9-inch iPad at $399 thanks to quite the rare markdown. Not to mention, must-have accessories like Apple Pencil 2 at $90, as well as this collection of in-house Smart Folio Covers from $47.

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

