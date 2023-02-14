Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows land in several styles at $69 off for only second time

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApple
Reg. $799 $749
a clock that is sitting on a table

Amazon today is kicking off the new week by offering a rare chance to save on the all-new Apple Watch Ultra. The flagship wearable has mostly been selling at retail price since its fall launch last year, and today another chance to save has arrived at $729.99 shipped across several styles and colorways with the price dropping at checkout. This is down from the usual $799 going rate for only the fourth time to date, and delivers $69 in savings along the way. It beats our previous mention by $19 and matches the all-time low set once before.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch Ultra models on sale: 

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Zendure’s SuperBase 600M portable power station with ...
Save 45% on this utility flashlight 2-pack, just $30 (R...
Save 50% on IK’s iRig Pre 2 compact XLR mic inter...
LG’s 5.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar and Subwoofer...
Airversa’s new HomeKit Air Purifier arrives with ...
Minecraft 1.20 will introduce Sniffer mob, cherry bloss...
Save $32 on ASUS’ ROG Strix AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming...
GE’s 2-pack of Alexa/Assistant smart color light ...
Load more...
Show More Comments