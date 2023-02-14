Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows land in several styles at $69 off for only second time

Amazon today is kicking off the new week by offering a rare chance to save on the all-new Apple Watch Ultra. The flagship wearable has mostly been selling at retail price since its fall launch last year, and today another chance to save has arrived at $729.99 shipped across several styles and colorways with the price dropping at checkout. This is down from the usual $799 going rate for only the fourth time to date, and delivers $69 in savings along the way. It beats our previous mention by $19 and matches the all-time low set once before.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch Ultra models on sale:

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

