Belkin’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub sports a detachable mount design at $53 low (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin USB-C 6-in-1 Multiport Hub with Mount for $52.99 shipped. Marking one of the first chances to save overall, this is actually the very first markdown courtesy of Amazon. It lands from the usual $70 going rate to deliver $17 in savings while undercutting previous sitewide Belkin sales by an extra 4%. In any case, this is a new all-time low. Belkin’s unique Mulitport Hub arrives with a more versatile design than other models on the market. On top of its 6-port design that delivers dual USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card readers, and a USB-C port all with 10Gb/s speeds, there’s also a mountable design. This lets you easily hide the hub behind the back of your streamlined setup, be it with the M1 iMac, some other monitor, or even just on the back of your MacBook. Our launch coverage takes a closer look at the detachable design, too.

If you don’t need quite as premium of a docking station for your Mac, Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub enters with a $32 price tag right now, too. This one may trade in the unique detachable feature set of the model above, but sports a 7-port design instead. Its 4K HDMI output is limited to 30Hz and the dual USB-A slots cap out at 5Gb/s transfers, but otherwise there’s a pair of SD card readers and two USB-C slots to round out the package on this more affordable alternative.

Speaking of Anker, the brand launched a new sale to start the week yesterday that on top of being filled with price cuts on gear for your iPhone, also has some discounted USB-C hubs. Arriving in several different form-factors, pricing starts at $20 and carries over to four different offerings that deliver plenty of extra ports to your mobile and desktop setups.

Belkin USB-C 6-in-1 Multiport Hub features:

Add all the ports you need for multiple ports including SD card reader, micro SD card reader, USB C port, 2x USB A ports & Gigabit Ethernet to your Macbook, iMac, Chromebook, or PC. Get 10 Gbps data transfer speed with our 6-in-1 USB C Hub — that’s twice the speed of USB 3.0. This USB hub has a quick-release button that allows you to easily detach and reattach the hub from the mount, giving you a no-fuss, travel-ready solution for home, work, or on the go

