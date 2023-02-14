Plugable unveils new Works With Chromebook certified 12-in-1 dual display dock at $15 off

Justin Kahn
Plugable Chromebook dock

After the launch of its new iPad dock last week, today Plugable is looking to transform your laptop into a productivity powerhouse with its first-ever Works With Chromebook dock. This new hub dock “has been validated by Google to function seamlessly in the Google ecosystem and is now one of the few docks that is officially Works With Chromebook certified.” The USB-C hub is now available for purchase with a notable launch discount via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the new Plugable Chromebook dock below. 

New 12-in-1 Plugable Chromebook dock

The new WWCB Docking Station from Plugable is essentially a dual display hub that “transforms USB-C Chromebooks and Windows laptops into a fully functional workspace by adding two displays, Ethernet, several USB ports, and more.”

More specifically, this 12-in-1 Chromebook dock supports up to two 4K 60Hz HDMI or DisplayPort monitors alongside a wired gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C jack, four USB-A 5Gb/s ports, a pair of USB-A 10Gb/s ports, and combination audio port. 

Users can standardize on one or use a mix of either HDMI or DP to add two screens, each with up to 4K 60Hz resolution

You’ll also find 60W passthrough charging to the host laptop and “because this dock is certified to work with Chromebook, you can rest assured the dock will intelligently manage power requirements.”

According to Plugable, the Works With Chromebook program “ensures that devices have been validated to work seamlessly with current and future ChromeOS devices.” This requires the product to “meet certain criteria and features to make sure it fits well with other ChromeOS devices. The UD-MSTHDC is a Google reference design manufactured specifically for Plugable. It has been rigorously tested by Google, making it one of the few docks on the market with the official Works With Chromebook certification.”

The new Plugable 12-in-1 Dual 4K USB-C Chromebook Dock is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. It caries a $199 shipped MSRP, but you will find an on-page coupon to clip that will knock $15 off your total for a limited time during the launch phase. 

And as we mentioned above, iPad users will certainly want to check out the new aluminum 8-in-1 USB-C dock from Plugable as well. This model is essentially a metal iPad stand with a USB-C and HDMI hub hidden in the base. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect from this model in our launch coverage

