Score meross’ Alexa/Assistant Smart Portable Humidifier for under $10 Prime shipped (45% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront us now offering its latest Smart Portable Humidifier for $9.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $18, this is 45% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This model hit Amazon for the first time last summer and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. All things considered, scoring a smart humidifier from a brand like meross is a steal. Ideal for personal use or while traveling, this model connects to your smartphone over Wi-Fi with scheduling options, sunrise and sunset settings, voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and a 320ml water tank. Head below for more details.

Finding a humidifier of any kind at under $10 Prime shipped isn’t easy, especially from a brand as well known as meross. But if you’re looking for something more substantial to clean and manage your home’s air quality, be sure to dive into some of the latest deals organized for you below:

Then check out this ongoing price drop on the meross dual Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plug at just $12 (Save 25%).

meross Smart Portable Humidifier features:

Portable Mini Humidifier & USB Power Supply: Portable and small design humidifier is very easy to take with you anywhere and super perfect for travel, bedroom, office desk, car, effectively moisturize dry skin and help you reduce skin peeling. USB power supply, compatible with any device USB port.

Schedule and Timer Setting: Schedule the WiFi enabled humidifier to turn on and off automatically. Monitor your humidity in real time or combine your smart sensor to make adjustments for you. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

Voice Control: Get hands free with voice commands, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Smarthings. Note: Control your devices via simple voice command, just say: “Hey Alexa, turn on/off the Humidifier.”

