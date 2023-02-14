JAKKS Pacific’s new Super Mario Bros. toy lineup includes a 7-inch ‘fire-breathing’ Bowser

Ahead of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination and Nintendo, JAKKS Pacific is now revealing its latest toy lineup inspired by the movie. There are a number of toys in this lineup ranging from a playset to posable plush figures, all of which are slated to become available online and on store shelves across the world come February 26, well before the slated April 7 movie release date. Excited about the movie and want to see what JAKKS has in store? Then make sure you keep reading below the fold.

The 5-inch figure lineup

Starting out the new toy lineup has to be the 5-inch figures of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Each figure comes with premium detailing and at least eight points of articulation, though some can have up to 16 points. Each character will even come with its own movie prop accessory, like Luigi’s flashlight and Toad’s frying pan. These won’t just be little set pieces that will sit next to the character, but instead, you will be able to place these props into the figure’s hand. Whether you’re placing these figures in a nice display case or have younger children who are big Nintendo fans, these character figures are well detailed and will look great anywhere. Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad 5-inch figures will be sold separately for $19.99 each.

A “fire-breathing” Bowser figurine

Joining the 5-inch figurines above is a 7-inch tall Bowser figure with some extra features baked in. While it’s all well and good to have a posable character with 15 points of articulation, JAKKS wanted to bring some flair and added a fire-breathing effect that uses water and LED lighting. This means you’ll have to grab three AAA batteries with the figure if you plan on using this effect as they are not included. While I’m sure there will be directions as to what type of water to use here, my recommendation will be distilled so minerals and junk don’t clog the fog system. This 7-inch tall Bowser figure will be available for $29.99 once it launches in the coming weeks.

Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset

While having figures is fun and all, some kids may like a whole playset instead of just individual figures. JAKKS has them covered too with the Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset, which also comes with 1.25-inch Mario and Peach figures. When in its closed state, you’re looking at a nice recreation of the castle, but the real fun starts when you open it up. Inside you’ll find an obstacle course, spanning 22-inches and reminiscent of the training ground moment seen in the trailers for the movie so far. This course features the iconic blocks, piranha plant, Bullet Bill, fire stick, and more. Launching alongside everything else, this playset will be available for $29.99.

Mario Kart anyone?

We’ll see Mario Kart represented in the Super Mario Bros. movie, and JAKKS is ensuring you will be able to get your fix. There will be five 2.5-inch figures with pull back racers available: Mario, Peach, Toad, and Koopa Troopa. Similar to the 5-inch figures above, these will have multiple articulation points and will be able to sit on their respective rides. Speaking of those rides, you will be able to pull them back and watch them race off with no batteries required. These will be Walmart-exclusive items and will sell for $14.97 each.

And much more!

Exclusive to Target, you will be able to grab both the 14-inch Mario and 15-inch Luigi plush figures. Each figure comes with realistic acrylic eyes and great detailing alongside the posable structure underneath. Each of these figures is sold separately for $29.99. Outside of the plush posable figures and the playset above, everything else should be available across multiple stores. If you’re looking for something a little smaller as a desk ornament, you may be more interested in the 1.25-inch figure lineup which includes Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Kamek, and Koopa Paratroopa. Each figure comes with its own question mark lock that opens up to reveal real movie backgrounds. Sold separately, these can be grabbed for $5.99.

Availability

While the movie is slated to release in the United States on April 7, this new JAKKS Pacific toy lineup will launch online and on store shelves on February 26. Outside of the castle playset and posable plush figures, which are Walmart and Target exclusives respectively, all of these toys will be available across multiple stores.

9to5Toys’ Take

I really like the detailing JAKKS has put into the figurines, and I especially like the “fire-breathing” effect implemented within the Bowser model. As I stated above, make sure you follow the directions for that figure as tap water could shorten the lifespan of the fog effect.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!