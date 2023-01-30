New Mario Bros. Movie trailer features Rogen’s Donkey Kong, Mario’s catsuit, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsnintendo
new Super Mario Bros. movie-Cat Suit

I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to get even more excited for the new Super Mario Bros. movie set to hit the silver screen this April. The movie is set to tell what appears to be an origin story of sorts for the titular plumbers while giving longtime fans a heavy dose of nostalgia and touching on several of Mario’s adventures over the years – Mario Kart, Odyssey, elements of Mario Galaxy, and much more. Last we heard from the film was the brief snippet that debuted during The Game Awards in December, but a new brief trailer has now been released. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

The previous official movie clip that launched showed Mario and Toad making their way through the bustling marketplace of the “big city” before zipping through some pipes and landing on Princess Peach’s doorstep. The trailer before that was more wide-ranging, with hints at the Mario Galaxy universe, Mario Kart racing, Princess Peach in action, and a brief look at Seth Rogen’s take on Donkey Kong.

Mario and Donkey were in some sort of battle arena facing off against one another, and this latest trailer seems to be expanding on that scene. Not only do we get to hear Rogen’s voice acting for the first time in a major way, but the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer also gives us a brief look at the catsuit that was introduced in Super Mario 3D World. After getting slapped around by Donkey Kong, it appears that Mario jumps up to bonk one of those world-famous Question Mark Blocks to reveal a Super Bell – the power-up from the games that imbues Mario with catlike abilities and an adorable matching suit.

Check it out below:

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom can be found below:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Take your home fitness up a notch with Bowflex’s ...
Save $764 on ViewSonic’s 4K Ultra Short Throw Las...
Do you have little ones? Top baby items of 2023: Stroll...
BRG’s black silicone case protects your AirPods P...
Save 41% on ANYCUBIC’s latest Photon Mono X2 3D P...
Amazon’s new backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro sees ...
Adobe’s latest Photoshop Elements 2023 software r...
Score a 20-pack of live Altman succulent plants for jus...
Load more...
Show More Comments