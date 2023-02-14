Save 45% on this utility flashlight 2-pack, just $30 (Reg. $54)

Whether you’re going camping outdoors or preparing for an emergency, a powerful light is important to have. You never know when you’ll lose power, get stuck outside at night, or have your car die on the side of the road. A good light can make all the difference. Right now, you can get 8-in-1 MaxLight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight (2-Pack) for only $29.99, that’s a 45% discount on the normal price!

Designed to work for anyone anywhere, this MaxLight utility flashlight puts out a powerful 800 lumens light while remaining small enough to fit in your pocket or on your keychain. You’ll have four modes at your disposal: low, medium, super bright, and strobe so you’ll be able to use it in almost any situation. Whether you’re trying to get out of a tent without waking anyone up or searching for something in the dark, this flashlight is minimally sized, lightweight, and surprisingly powerful.

You’ll get a bunch of additional features as well! A magnetic base and built in carabiner so you can hang it as an emergency lamp, attached bottle opener to enjoy a cold one after a long day, foldable kickstand, 3.5 hour rechargeable battery, and a mounting hole all packed into a water and dust proof casing. You’ll get all of these in both flashlights included in this two-pack for only $29.99!

With a 5 out of 5 star average review on Stack Social, the MaxLight utility flashlight has tons of customers raving about how useful it is. One verified buyer said “I like how the device can be set in a “standing” position freeing both hands to complete the task. The light levels/brightness are very effective providing the best light levels. Good battery life between charges.”

Get your 8-in-1 MaxLight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight (2-Pack) at a 45% discount. Only $29.99 to get eight tools in one small, portable body. Use it in your home, tent, car, backpack, or anywhere else!

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!