Visible Valentine’s Day sale discounts Pixel 7/Pro from $419 (Reg. $599) with $200 gift card

Visible today is launching a Valentine’s Day sale that’s taking 30% off select pre-paid smartphones while also bundling in gift cards to retailers of your choice. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick from the savings event delivers one of the best values to date on Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro 128GB at $629.30. Bundled with a $200 gift card, this discount delivers $270 in savings from the usual $899 going rate and undercuts the unlocked price cut via Amazon by an extra $120. The added gift card credit stacks this offer up to a $470 value and the best discount we’ve ever seen.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our hands-on review, as well.

Those same gift card savings are also applying to the new Google Pixel 7, with Visible offering the 128GB model for $419.30 with a $200 credit in tow. Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, coming centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display that now boasts a faster 90Hz refresh rate with 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. You’d more regularly pay $599 for the handset, with a $499 sale price over at Amazon even being beaten by today’s offer. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review.

One thing to note here is that your new Google Pixel 7 series handset will be locked to Visible for the first three months, but then afterwards you can port it over to any other carrier of your choosing.

If you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest from other brands, you’ll have to check out the new Galaxy S23 series, which just were revealed earlier in the month. Ahead of shipping towards the end of February, Amazon is marking down the new releases. Combining cash discounts on higher-end storage capacities with gift card bundles, you’re looking at some sizable savings for bringing home one of Samsung’s latest handsets for less. Not to mention, some of the same savings applied to the upcoming equally-new OnePlus 11 5G.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!