Ponder Anker’s MagGo 8-in-1 MagSafe charging orb while it’s down to $70 (Reg. $100)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station Orb for $69.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings while delivering the second-best price to date. This is $5 under our previous mention, as well, and comes in all three colorways to match in with your desk setup or nightstand. Packed into a unique orb design, Anker’s MagGo charging station is a notable way to top off all of your gear at the desktop, nightstand, and more. Its main draw is the 7.5W MagSafe charging mount on the front, which is joined by an array of ports on the back. Alongside three AC outlets, you’ll find dual USB-C outputs, and two USB-A slots. We also walked away impressed in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Not quite as versatile as the lead deal, but still a notable way to refresh your charging setup, Anker’s MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station is just $60. This model saves you an extra few bucks and notably steps down to a more compact form-factor that refuels iPhones and AirPods at the same time. I personally walked away impressed with the final product, which still delivers a capable package while firing within the palm of your hand.

If you’d rather just power up a single device at a time with a capable USB-C charging solution, Anker’s new Nano 3 30W GaN Charger is also on sale. This new release just hit the scene last fall, and is now down to its best price yet at $19.50. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, with much of the same impressions carrying over to the Bio Lightning cable that is also now starting at an all-time low of $18.

Anker MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station Orb features:

Snap your iPhone 12 magnetically into place to enjoy safe and effortless wireless charging. A built-in magnetic charging pad, 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 3 AC outlets make powering up your entire desktop a breeze. With all the ports on the back of the charging station, you can direct messy cables behind your desk while keeping the clean and tidy magnetic charging pad facing forward. Connect to either USB-C port to give your laptop a 65W charge, power up tablets at high speed, or charge your iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

