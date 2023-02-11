Anker’s new Nano 3 30W GaN Charger hits best price yet at $19.50, Bio Lightning cable at $19

Last fall, Anker refreshed its charging lineup with a new 30W power adapter. Today we’re finally seeing the first real chance to save on the new release, with the brand’s official Amazon storefront offering the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $19.54 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $23, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save at 15% off and a new all-time low. There have been a handful of 5% off promotions throughout the past few months, and now today we’re actually getting some more sizable savings.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which further explores what to expect.

Another one of Anker’s new releases is getting in on the savings today, too. Coincidently revealed right alongside the Nano 3 charger, the new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable takes a more environmentally-friendly take to charging with a design that is made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Now you can save on the new release, with a 6-foot version of the cord selling for $18.99 after the on-page coupon is clipped. Down from $22, you’re looking at one of the first price cuts and a new all-time low on this USB-C to Lightning cable.

Though for even more power in your arsenal, Anker’s just-released PowerHouse 767 power station is also joining in on the savings this week with a more portable feature set. Stepping up far beyond what the lead deal can deliver, this flagship offering can power everything from your gear during blackouts to tailgates and camping trips and is now $400 off. That is then joined by several of Anker’s other latest power station releases, too, from $200.

Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:

By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!