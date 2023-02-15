Cities: Skylines Remastered packs new tiles, environment and atmospheric control, more

Today, Cities: Skylines Remastered is finally available on Xbox Series X|S with all of its enhancements. Aiming to provide a “better optimized and more fun game experience” for console players, the latest Cities: Skylines is sure to bring hours of fun to your gaming setup. Delivering 25 buildable tiles, which is 16 more than what’s available on Xbox One, there’s also the addition of a quick selection tool, improved user experience, and updated snapping options available. Ready to build the city of your dreams? Keep reading to find out more.

Cities: Skylines Remastered lets you run the city of your dreams

Cities: Skylines is a game that we’re all probably familiar with in one way or another. Whether you’ve played it or not, the title is likely one that you’ve seen around. Well, it’s been completely remastered for the latest Xbox consoles to take advantage of their additional power to bring even more features to your system.

In addition to the extra 16 buildable tiles that we’ve already mentioned, you’ll find that Cities: Skylines Remastered brings a slew of updates to the table. For one, there’s now a quick selection tool, precision placement and distance indicators, and snapping options, just to name a few additions. Plus, you’ll be able to play with the new environment coloring tool and control panels, which allow you to adjust the time of day.

This is nice because you’ll now be able to change things around to dawn, sunset, midnight, or any other time of the day to get the best in-game shots of your city. On top of that, the environmental changes also allow you to control atmospheric conditions like rain, fog, and more. All of this pairs well with the added power of the Series X|S consoles with added graphic overhauls as part of the new Cities: Skylines Remastered release.

The team also wants to celebrate this Cities: Skylines milestone by offering you the base game or any DLC you might already own at no additional cost. The only caveat is that you have to already own it, so that means you won’t have to buy it a second time. They’re also working on adding the most recent expansions to the list too, so be sure to keep an eye out for that as well. However, if you haven’t bought the game yet, then it’s available for purchase for $40.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’ve never played Cities: Skylines myself, I was a big Sim City fan back in the day, and Cities: Skylines Remastered looks like a great way to be a city manager if that’s what you’re interested in doing. The fact that the game is completely free to those who already own it is also a very nice touch. It means that you can enjoy all the benefits that Cities: Skylines Remastered has to offer on the latest consoles without spending a dime, making it even more approachable for gamers who want to build their city empire without leaving the comfort of their home.

