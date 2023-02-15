ECO-WORTHY’s 100W portable solar panel runs your off-grid setup at new low of $85

Amazon is offering the ECO-WORTHY 100W Portable Solar Panel for $84.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $100 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $15 off to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Ready to give you power anywhere there’s sunlight, this portable solar panel weighs under eight pounds and measures just 26.2 by 21 by 2.8 inches in size. It folds in half when not being used and the kickstand can adjust it to angle at 30 or 40 degrees so that way you can set it at the ideal position to get the most sunlight possible. It connects to your portable power stations with standard DC adapters and is even IP65 water-resistant so you can leave the solar panel exposed to the elements without worrying that it’ll get damaged. Plus, this solar panel can be connected with others to expand the overall capability and output to power more gear at one time. Keep reading for more.

Is today’s deal a bit too much for your needs? This solar-powered portable battery is a great buy given that it can charge your phone or tablet while off-grid. It’s available for just $30 on Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal fetches. When the charge starts to run low, just set it in the sun and the built-in solar panels will top off the internal battery.

Speaking of portable power stations, did you see the Jackery discounts that we found earlier this morning? Right now, you can save up to $720 on various power stations, bundles, and more. Pricing starts at $199 and there’s quite a bit of deals available here. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide to find other great ways to save on upgrading your eco-focused setup.

ECO-WORTHY 100W Portable Solar Panel features:

The size of the foldable solar panel is 26.2*21*2.8inch, the weight is 7.7 pounds. It does not take up space in the car. When camping, solar panels can be expanded within a few seconds. The foldable solar panel has a special kickstand with patented, which can adjust solar panel angle to 30 degrees or 40 degrees so that the solar panel can absorb the maximum sunlight and get more power. With IP65 water-resistant material, it will protect from water splashing. Use 118 inch extension cable to run power station in the shade

