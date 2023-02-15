OtterBox lights up your MagSafe connection with new neon-style Aneu iPhone 14 cases

After launching its new collection last September, OtterBox is expanding today with its new iPhone 14 neon case collection. Officially known as the Aneu Series, the latest models for Apple series 14 devices feature darker black paint jobs with electric vibes and neon-like MagSafe action. Now available for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and the larger Max model starting from $49.95, be sure to swing below for a closer look at the new OtterBox iPhone 14 neon case collection.

OtterBox’s new iPhone 14 neon case collection

The new Aneu Series cases come in four color combinations for all the latest iPhone 14 models. Each of them features an all-black case but with a different neon-like approach to the MagSafe logo: Snowfall (Black/White), Electric Vibes (Black / Yellow), Enchantment (Black / Purple), and one known as Prism that delivers a sort of rainbow multicolor outline.

Here’s what OtterBox has to say about them:

When you need a fun iPhone 14 case that keeps up with your look, check out Aneu Series. This sleek case has an accent color around the magnet array that glows like classic neon. Aneu Series works with MagSafe accessories. And since it’s an OtterBox, you know it’s an essential accessory you can trust.

Outside of the neon-like treatment here (as far as I can tell, it just looks like neon and doesn’t actually glow or light up), you can expect a grippy edge “for a sure grip,” access to all ports and speakers, three lanyard attach points for carrying options, and the usual OtterBox limited lifetime warranty. In other words, a pretty standard affair from OtterBox outside of the neon Aneu design.

Designed for iPhone and made for Apple MagSafe technology

Ultraslim form highlights iPhone’s sleek design

Grippy edge for a sure grip

Durable construction protects against drops

Neon graphic highlights MagSafe

Open access to ports and speakers

Three lanyard attach points for carrying option

Limited lifetime warranty and hassle-free customer service

Available for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

The new iPhone 14 neon case collection is available directly from OtterBox and at Apple Store locations at $49.95 each for the entire collection. As you’ll see on each of the listing pages, though, you can save 10% when you buy a case + screen protector or power product right now:

Offer valid on select series only. Must purchase both a case and screen protector or case and power product to qualify for discount. Exclusions may apply. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Not redeemable for cash, nor applicable toward previously purchased merchandise.

