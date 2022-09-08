OtterBox refreshes iPhone 14 case lineup with new collection of rugged MagSafe covers

The past day has seen a collection of new iPhone 14 covers hit the scene, and now one of our favorite case makers across 9to5 is ready to showcase what’s in store for Apple’s latest. OtterBox delivers a wide range of more rugged covers, many of which have been refreshed for the new iPhone 14 series devices with MagSafe in tow.

OtterBox iPhone 14 case collection arrives

After seeing an extensive list of other iPhone 14 series cases go live this week, the folks at OtterBox are finally ready to get in on the action themselves. In what some may consider as saving the best for last, these popular offerings all arrive with the usual OtterBox protection, which is to say these are more rugged than your average slim cover.

Spread across several different styles we’ll outline below for all four models of Apple’s latest smartphone, each of the new OtterBox cases come in various colorways and are made for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Before we dive into all of the specific cases this time around, you can also just go shop what’s new from OtterBox on the front of each iPhone 14 series device with the links below:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Symmetry Series

Kicking things off, OtterBox starts with one of the more slimmed down versions of its popular cases that arrives in the form of the Symmetry Series for iPhone 14. This one packs a more streamlined look without all of the rubberized grips found on some of the models we’ll get to in a second. These tend to be some of the more colorful options, with various styles complemented by a clear offering.

OtterBox also has the Symmetry Series+ iPhone 14 cases, which notably make one distinction from their basic counterparts. The only real change is the addition of MagSafe charging support, there there are some added antimicrobial perks, too. Pricing starts at $49.95 across the Symmetry lineup.

A bit more rugged than the Symmetry covers, OtterBox also has a new lineup of Commuter Series cases designed for the iPhone 14. Each of these sports what many will consider to be the iconic OtterBox look, with a 2-piece construction that pairs a rubber interior lining with hard plastic shell on the outside. There’s support for MagSafe charging, though the real focus here is the added protection. At launch, there are four different colors of Commuter Series case, all of which start at $39.95.

Go even more rugged with OtterBox’s Defender Series

The last main addition to the OtterBox iPhone 14 lineup is the most rugged, with its Defender Series cases getting some adjustments for Apple’s latest. Sporting integrated MagSafe magnets, the Defneder covers take a more protective stance for keeping your device safe from more intense drops, as well as dirt, scrapes, and other potential damage.

The usual OtterBox two-tone look is molded into a single build, which comes in several colorways including clear covers that show off the look of your iPhone 14. All of that protection does earn these the most expensive price tag in the OtterBox stable, with $69.95 price tags.

