WD’s My Book Desktop HDD delivers 18TB of Time Machine storage for $300 (Reg. up to $470)

Amazon is now offering the WD 18TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $470 directly from Western Digital and more like $360 as of late on Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within $10 of the holiday price we tracked last year as well as coming within $15 of the Amazon all-time low. While WD might have just issued a new 22TB model in the lineup, that one will cost you about double the price of today’s deal. While neither option boasts the kind of performance you get with a solid-state option, at just over $16.50 per TB this is a far more economical option for archival or backup purposes. The My Book provides 5Gb/s USB transfer rates, compatibility with older USB 2.0 gear, and features the usual 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Head below for more details.
While not as good a price on a TB by TB basis, the smaller 4TB My Book external HDD will still deliver far more storage space than a SSD for the price. This one sells for under $95 shipped on Amazon right now, or about $225 less than a SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD, for example.
However, if you would prefer to just go with a speedy SSD option instead, and just don’t require that kind of capacity, ongoing deals on Samsung’s T7 Shield portable SSD and the brand’s previous-generation T7 are worth a look. Deals start from $90 on the 1TB variants and you’ll also see larger 2TB and 4TB models on sale right now as well.
WD 18TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive features:
- Massive capacity, up to 18TB capacity (1 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)
- Includes software for device management and backup with password protection (Download and installation required. Terms and conditions apply. User account registration may be required.)
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
