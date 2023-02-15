WD’s My Book Desktop HDD delivers 18TB of Time Machine storage for $300 (Reg. up to $470)

Amazon is now offering the WD 18TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $470 directly from Western Digital and more like $360 as of late on Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within $10 of the holiday price we tracked last year as well as coming within $15 of the Amazon all-time low. While WD might have just issued a new 22TB model in the lineup, that one will cost you about double the price of today’s deal. While neither option boasts the kind of performance you get with a solid-state option, at just over $16.50 per TB this is a far more economical option for archival or backup purposes. The My Book provides 5Gb/s USB transfer rates, compatibility with older USB 2.0 gear, and features the usual 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Head below for more details.

While not as good a price on a TB by TB basis, the smaller 4TB My Book external HDD will still deliver far more storage space than a SSD for the price. This one sells for under $95 shipped on Amazon right now, or about $225 less than a SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD, for example.

However, if you would prefer to just go with a speedy SSD option instead, and just don’t require that kind of capacity, ongoing deals on Samsung’s T7 Shield portable SSD and the brand’s previous-generation T7 are worth a look. Deals start from $90 on the 1TB variants and you’ll also see larger 2TB and 4TB models on sale right now as well.

WD 18TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive features:

Massive capacity, up to 18TB capacity (1 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

Includes software for device management and backup with password protection (Download and installation required. Terms and conditions apply. User account registration may be required.)

256-bit AES hardware encryption

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!