Samsung’s popular 1TB USB 3.2 T7 portable SSD falls within $1 of all-time low at $90

We are now tracking some solid deal on the 9to5Toys favorite Samsung T7 Portable Solid-State Drive. Joining ongoing price drops on the 2TB and 4TB T7 Shield models, Amazon is now offering the 1TB variant down at $89.99 shipped. This model fetches as much as $120 for most of this year and carries a regular price of $110 directly from Samsung. It is also now within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD with transfer rates up to 1,050MB/s that makes for a notable addition to your EDC storage and for moving files at home. The aluminum unibody construction is joined by Dynamic Thermal Guard tech and your choice of three colorways at the discounted rate. More details below. 

A great alternative to the Samsung T7 that won’t cost quite as much is the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD. This delivers a very similar feature set at up to 1,050MB/s and with an anodized aluminum unibody core, but with a lighter $80 price tag on Amazon. 

However, if you’re looking for something gaming focused or just with some RGB lighting action, the WD_BLACK P40 500GB RGB gaming SSD is a solid option. We came away quite impressed with the lighting rig on this model after going hands-on and we also happen to still be tracking new all-time low pricing at Amazon starting from $66 shipped. Get a closer look at this offer right here and more on the user experience as part of our review

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD features:

  • Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.
  • Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

