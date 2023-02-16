Today’s Android game and app deals: The Cat in the Hat, Dr. Seuss apps, and much more

Thursday afternoon has arrived and with it comes a fresh batch of discounted Android game and app deals. Just be sure to scope out the $100 launch day discounts we are now tracking on the new OnePlus 11 5G 256GB smartphone as well as ongoing deals on the new Galaxy S23 series before you jump into today’s Google Play offers. Highlight app deals include titles like The Cat in the Hat and loads of other Dr. Seuss apps, Lost Heir, Shadow of Death, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight FREE (Reg. $4)
- The Cat in the Hat – Dr. Seuss $3 (Reg. $4)
- Horton Hears a Who! $3 (Reg. $4)
- Dr. Seuss’s ABC $3 (Reg. $4)
- The Lorax – Dr. Seuss $3 (Reg. $4)
- I Can Read with my Eyes Shut $3 (Reg. $4)
- The Cat in the Hat Comes Back $3 (Reg. $4)
- There’s a Wocket in My Pocket! $3 (Reg. $4)
- Happy Birthday To You! $3 (Reg. $4)
- Dr. Seuss Book Collection #1 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Oh, the Places You’ll Go! $3 (Reg. $4)
- Life of a Mobster $3 (Reg. $5)
- Lost Heir: The Fall of Daria $3 (Reg. $5)
- Aporkalypse – Pigs of Doom $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- Word Crush PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- English for all! Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ruby Square: puzzle game FREE (Reg. $5)
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2023 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Physiology & Pathology $20 (Reg. $30)
- Muscles & Kinesiology $20 (Reg. $30)
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Little Misfortune $4 (Reg. $9)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Highway Game $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- FTP Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- AirTag Tracker Detect Max $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Hit the Button Math $3 (Reg. $4)
More on The Cat in the Hat:
Join the Cat in the Hat in this interactive book app as he stirs up some mischief while Dick and Sally’s mother is out and about! Explore pictures, learn new vocabulary, and follow along with three fun ways to read! Will Dick and Sally get things back to normal before Mother returns?
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!