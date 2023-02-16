Affordable backup storage awaits with WD My Passport portable HDDs from under $46

Amazon is now offering the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive from $52.86 shipped. Regularly $74 these days and currently marked down to $70 directly from Western Digital, this is a few bucks under our previous mention and the best we can find. This is also only the second time we have seen it down this low on Amazon. The 1TB is now slightly below our previous mention at $45.88 shipped as well, down from the regularly $55 it fetches. They might not be one of those speedy portable SSDs, but they are still a much more affordable way to bring some basic archival and backup storage home. Providing USB 3.0 connectivity, they can be reformatted for quick Time Machine backups and include a 3-year warranty. More details below.

At prices like this, from a brand as well-known as Western Digital, it might not even be worth looking for something more affordable. There are some no name options out there for a touch less, but nothing we would recommend over today’s lead deal for folks just looking for some casual storage.

If 1TB or 2TB isn’t going to cut it for your backup needs, check out the ongoing deal we are tracking on the 18TB WD My Book Desktop HDD at $300 shipped as well as the brand new models it introduced that deliver as much as 44TB of storage.

On the SSD side of things, the Samsung 2022 model T7 Shield options are now seeing some notable price drops start from $90 shipped with all of the details you need right here.

WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive features:

Software for device management and backup with password protection. (Download and installation required. Terms and conditions apply. User account registration may be required.)

256-bit AES hardware encryption

SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port (5Gbps); USB 2.0 compatible

3-year limited warranty

