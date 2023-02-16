CASETiFY’s new ‘The Office’ collection decks out your iPhone 14 in Dunder Mifflin gear

CASETiFY, one of our favorite Apple accessory makers here at 9to5Toys, today is journeying to Scranton, Pennsylvania, for its latest collaboration. Bringing some iconic logos and stylings from the hit series The Office to your everyday carry, the new CASETiFY collection arrives with styles for iPhone 14, iPads, MagSafe gear, and so much more.

CASETiFY launches new iPhone 14 case collection from ‘The Office’

Aside from just making some of the most durable cases on the market, CASETiFY is known for its signature collaborations with hit pop culture series and other iconic brands. Everything from Disney and Pokémon to BTS and Stranger Things have gotten in on the action in the past, and today we’re seeing one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time get in on the action.

Pairing its collection of rugged cases with some iconography from The Office, the new collection CASETiFY is finally here. Kicking things off, the iPhone 14 cases really are the stars of the show, and there are quite a few fun designs. The lineup starts off with some badge covers that take the usual clear case concept and apply a Dunder Mifflin ID onto the back of several characters. Michael Scott is of course a must, but there’s also Pam, Dwight, Angela, and other characters.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more flare, you’ll also find CASETiFY iPhone 14 series cases that come decked out in some flashier imagery from The Office. Fancy a Schrute Buck slapped onto the back of your case? How about a cover to let the world know you’re a fan of Kevin’s famous Chili? And then one of the more eye-catching ones has a bunch of iconic memorabilia from the series layed out in a collage on the back of the cases.

Alongside just iPhone 14 cases and other smartphone covers, there are also some even more novel accessories joining The Office CASETiFY collection. There’s everything from MagSafe wallets decked out with fun callbacks to the series like “Michael Scott’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure” branding, as well as MagSafe chargers sporting Vance Refrigeration decals and more. Though my personal favorite has to be the iPad Pro case that turns your tablet into a ream of Dunder Mifflin’s copy paper.

Dunder Mifflin iPhone 14 cases and now available

Now available for purchase, the latest batch of CASETiFY iPhone 14 cases are now live for fans of The Office. Pricing throughout the lineup starts at $38 for some of the smaller add-on accessories, while the actual smartphone covers clock in with higher $68 starting MSRPs. And as per usual with CASETiFY drops, the latest collection is only going to be available in a limited run. So once styles begin selling out, they’re gone for good. So go shop the entire collection here and score your gear some new Dunder Mifflin accessories.

