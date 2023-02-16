Get hyped for Destiny 2: Lightfall with themed SteelSeries and KontrolFreek peripherals

To celebrate the upcoming Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion, Bungie is now teaming up with SteelSeries and KontrolFreek to create a limited-edition collection of themed gaming peripherals. On the SteelSeries side, you’re looking at a themed gaming headset and wireless mouse alongside an RGB mouse pad, and KontrolFreek is releasing PlayStation and Xbox thumbsticks featuring the iconic Destiny emblem. All of these limited-edition products are available starting today. Ready to learn more about these gaming peripherals? Keep reading below the fold.

Wire-free gaming from SteelSeries

Starting out with the themed gear from SteelSeries is the Arctis 7+ Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition Wireless Gaming Headset. The Arctis 7+ works across multiple platforms wirelessly including PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, and mobile, and can be wired with a 3.5mm audio cable for everything else. You can expect up to 30 hours of battery life while wireless gaming with a quick 15-minute recharge gaining you an additional 3 hours of playtime. While gaming on your desktop, you can have your hearing enhanced thanks to SteelSeries’ Sonar system, and Destiny players can take advantage of a preset created by Bungie directly. There is even a retractable Discord-certified bidirectional microphone here so you can coordinate with teammates.

Also included in this limited-edition collection is the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse. Here you get the same Aerox 5 gaming mouse we reviewed last April, but now it comes in a colorway featuring themes and graphics of “Neptune’s gleaming megacity of Neomuna.” Outside of this new colorway, the overall design and features of the Aerox 5 are the same with up to 180 hours of battery life on a single charge while also only weighing 79 grams. The gaming mouse here is paired with a new Destiny 2 Edition QCK Prism XL RGB Mousepad. This pad will perfectly match the gaming headset and mouse above while having some more dynamic graphics and a 2-zone RGB light system going around the edge. Included with the purchase of any of these SteelSeries Destiny 2: Lightfall peripherals will be codes to unlock the in-game Viral Celebration emote and Luminescent Precision emblem.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 and QCK Prism XL

KontrolFreek Destiny 2 Performance Thumbsticks

On the other side of the table is KontrolFreek with their Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition Performance Thumbsticks. You will have the option to go with either the green Strand Edition thumbstick caps or the Collectors Edition purple caps. Both have been laser-etched and feature Destiny iconography and add 10mm of height to your controller’s stock joysticks. You will be able to select from the Xbox or PlayStation version of either thumbstick caps set as well.

Availability

This new limited-edition gaming peripheral collection from SteelSeries and KontrolFreek are all now available for purchase, though some items are out of stock as of writing this. Bungie even offers a bundle of all the SteelSeries products so you can grab them all at the same time. Head below for links to where you can pick up these gaming peripherals.

9to5Toys’ Take

I really like the colorways featured on all of the SteelSeries gaming peripherals and am considering picking up the Aerox 5 Wireless myself, even though I don’t play Destiny 2. Overall, everything here looks a great addition to fan’s gaming setups without prices being raised much, if at all.

