Save $300 on Microsoft’s previous-gen Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch at low of $1,200

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch i5/16GB/512GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,500, this 20% discount, or solid $300 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this build while also only being the second drop to date. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i5 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory, the Surface Laptop 4 is a great combination of style and speed. The 13.5-inch touchscreen comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio which gives you more screen real estate for improved multi-tasking, which is backed by the processing power provided. You’ll also get 512GB of SSD storage so all your programs and files will load quickly to further increase productivity. I/O of the Surface Laptop 4 includes a built-in USB-C and USB-a port, Surface Connect for charging, and a headphone jack. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

For some users, the I/O built into the Surface Laptop 4 may be limiting. In that case, you can use some of your savings here and pick up the Microsoft Surface Dock 2 for $192. Over the Surface Connect connection, you instantly gain additional USB ports and Ethernet. The included 199W power supply will keep your laptop charged while also providing any power for devices connected to the hub. You will have two front-facing USB-C ports with two more on the back side right beside two USB-As. As previously mentioned, you do gain a Gigabit Ethernet port with this hub so you don’t have to rely on wireless internet while at home or in your office. You can even drive two 4K 60Hz displays off of this hub for a triple monitor setup (counting your Surface Laptop 4 display).

Looking for a gaming desktop instead? We’re currently tracking the Skytech Azure i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop which is marked down to $1,085, the best price we’ve tracked since August. This gaming desktop has a 6-core i5-10400F processor and 1TB NVMe SSD, this gaming desktop is ready to tackle just about any task you throw at it. The 12GB GDDR6 RTX 3060 GPU pairs nicely with the i5 to let you game at 1440p 60+ FPS in many titles, as well as push 120+ FPS at 1080p too.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch i5/16GB/512GB features:

Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.

Enjoy theater-like sound for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos.

Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

