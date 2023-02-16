Land MOFT’s fold-out MagSafe Wallet iPhone stand in multiple colors at a new $25.50 low

The official MOFT Amazon storefront is now offering its iPhone MagSafe Wallet Stand for $25.49 shipped in several colorways. Regularly $30, this is a solid 15% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on most options. You can also knock an additional 5% off your total when you purchase any two of the discounted models on this landing page. The MOFT MagSafe wallet measures in at 0.15 inches thick with a unique fold out mechanism along the bottom that allows it to double as a portrait or landscape viewing stand. It otherwise delivers your typical magnetically-mounted wallet action with enough space for three of your most important cards or IDs and quickly snaps off when you want to mount your phone on a MagSafe charging stand at home. More details below.

If the MOFT hybrid stand option above isn’t of interest, we are also still tracking some great deals on Spigen’s sustainable vegan leather model. Featuring a more traditional MagSafe wallet design, the Valentinus from Spigen is currently marked down to $20 Prime shipped to match the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. Get a closer look right here.

Elsewhere its MagSafe accessories, jump into our hands-on review of Oakywood’s gorgeously handcrafted wood and metal stands and then head straight over Anker’s latest sale. Delivering deals starting from just $13 Prime shipped, you’ll find up to 30% off MagSafe power banks, USB-C chargers, Thunderbolt hubs, and much more. All of the details you need are waiting in our previous roundup.

MOFT iPhone MagSafe Wallet Stand features:

With the stand and magnetic property, it’s more than a slim wallet, bringing a whole new phone experience to you. Let you enjoy using your phone with optimized freedom. The fold-design allows for intuitive and flexible usage – simply snap it on, stand it up and fold it back into place…At 5mm/0.2in thinness, it’s slimmer than any other wallet but has the same capacity as most wallets to hold three cards for you to feel good while taking your cards without additional bulk.

