Prop your new 16-inch MacBook Pro on this adjustable aluminum laptop stand at low of $26

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Adjustable Laptop Stand for $25.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 2TB8GDOJ at checkout. For comparison, it typically costs $40 to buy this stand from Amazon, today’s deal saves 35%, and also marks the first discount that we’ve tracked so far. Designed to uphold your 16-inch MacBook Pro as well as just about every other laptop out there, this stand features a fully adjustable design that allows you to change the height and angle that the computer sits at. Compatible with machines ranging from 11 to 17 inches, there are silicone pads that are both non-slip and scratch-resistant to keep your laptop in tip-top shape. Plus, the stand folds up nicely for easy storage. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $7.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which makes it easy to pick up with your savings from today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Speaking of laptops, did you see that Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is on sale for $699 off right now? This powerhouse of a computer is an even better value now that it’s down to $1,800. Not only does the discount we found earlier this week mark an all-time low that we’ve seen, but also makes now the best time yet to pick up Apple’s powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro to run your setup.

Momax Aluminum Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

Double damping shaft structure design, folding up and down to adjust the height and angle, The laptop stand will improve your posture while working. Set according to your needs, an ergonomic laptop stand will raise your screen to eye level, preventing strain on your neck and back caused by a forced downward posture.

