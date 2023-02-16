Razer’s new BlackWidow V4 Pro adds extra macros to let you have a truly custom experience

Today, Razer is introducing its latest BlackWidow V4 Pro gaming keyboard. Featuring Razer’s in-house mechanical switches, underglow and per-key lighting, an all-new Command Dial, multi-function roller, and more, this is Razer’s most feature-packed keyboard yet. Sound like something worthy of your setup? Let’s take a closer look below.

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro packs an all-new Command Dial

Let’s start things out with the immersive lighting experience that the BlackWidow V4 Pro provides. The underglow will give a subtle illumination to your desk in Razer’s typical Chroma design, which matches the rest of the keyboard’s lighting. The underglow consists of 38 individual zones that can each show a separate color across the three sides. On top of that, every single key on the keyboard also features this same Chroma-based RGB lighting and can display a separate color with ease. All of the lighting effects tie into the Razer Synapse software as well, which integrates with games, music, and more to provide a complete immersion experience.

Continuing on, we have the customizable features and keys of the BlackWidow V4 Pro, starting with the Command Dial. It comes with eight default modes built-in and the first four of those are active out of the box. The eight total pre-programmed functions are:

Keyboard brightness

Track selector

Zoom

Vertical scrolling

Horizontal scrolling

Switching applications

Track jogging

Switching browser tabs

Each mode is identified by a RGB backlight on the dial and you can simply press it to change to the next one. If some, or all, of those pre-programmed functions don’t jive with your setup, though, it’s easy to change things up and customize the function of Razer’s Command Dial.

Below the dial, you’ll find an additional five face keys that you’d typically expect to see on a keyboard as well as three side-button keys. All of this combines to deliver an additional eight programmable macro keys, delivering a completely custom experience like no other keyboard can.

In addition to the Command Dial and eight macro keys, there’s also a set of media keys for music playback and a multi-function roller. By default, the roller is used for volume, but you can change that around as well to make it do just about anything else. This, paired with the Command Dial, really take video or photo editing capabilities to the next level when using the BlackWidow V4 Pro.

Other features of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro include USB passthrough, a detachable USB-C cable, five onboard memory profiles, and the ability to choose from two different switches, depending on whether you want clicky or linear feeling.

Razer’s BlackWidow V4 Pro gaming keyboard is available for purchase now at $229.99 in both switch options from Amazon and other retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that Razer is further expanding the capabilities of its gaming keyboard line. The introduction of the Command Dial and eight additional macro keys make sure that you can easily add extra functionality to the keyboard without having to have different things like additional keyboards, macro keypads, and other items on the desk. With the Command Dial and eight macro keys, you could easily set up a StreamDeck-like experience with your Razer keyboard for editing a video in Premiere Pro to have side-scrolling capabilities, quick access to various functions, and more, making it a solid choice for both gamers and content creators alike.

