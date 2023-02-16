Razer’s Kaira Dual Wireless Gaming Headset works with your PS5 and iPhone at low of $60

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kaira Dual Wireless Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 40% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this PlayStation model. Connecting to your PlayStation 4/5 or PC using the included USB-C wireless adapter, the Kaira headset features Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that can “produce brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles and more powerful bass”. The Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone has a pickup pattern specifically designed to reject background noise while picking up your voice. This headset can also connect to your mobile devices over Bluetooth with Razer SmartSwitch allowing you to swap between your console and phone at the press of a button. Speaking of mobile connectivity, you will be able to enable gaming mode within the Razer Audio app which will reduce latency for smoother mobile gameplay. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $43. Unlike the Kaira, this headset is wired, increasing the platforms you can use. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Have you been looking to pick up a PlayStation 5? We’re currently tracking the God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5 and Starlight Blue DualSense Controller bundle marked down to $560. You’re essentially landing a completely FREE controller here. This is the flagship disc machine sealed in brand new condition with a full warranty and a brand new official Sony DualSense controller (one white and one extra in Starlight blue).

Razer Kaira Dual Wireless Gaming Headset features:

TriForce 50mm Drivers: Cutting-edge drivers that can tune highs, mids, and lows separately—producing brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles and more powerful bass

Low-Latency Bluetooth with Quick Connect: Toggle Gaming Mode via the Razer Audio App to reduce latency for smoother mobile gameplay – utilize its Quick Connect feature to switch between previously connected devices with just one tap

Razer SmartSwitch: Easily switch between audio from your console and phone for total convenience while gaming

