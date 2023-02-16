PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök bundles from $480 shipped today (Up to $75 off)

While the God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5 bundles have been in stock and shipping via Amazon as of late, a new eBay promo is serving up some notable deals with extra DualSense controllers. Trusted eBay seller AntOnline is now offering the God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5 bundle with andextra Starlight Blue DualSense Controller for $559.99 shipped when you apply code PRESDAY20 at checkout. This bundle regularly fetches $560 at Amazon, so you’re essentially landing a completelt FREE controller here or saving the $75 the Starlight would typically go for. This is the flagship disc machine sealed in brand new condition with a full warranty and brand new official Sony DualSense controller (one white and one extra in Starlight blue). Head below for a similar and more affordable offer on the digital PS5.

The same eBay seller is also offering the Digital Edition PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle with an extra DualSense controller for $479.99 shipped with the code above. This one is regularly $459 at Amazon and elsewhere, so you’re essentially landing the bonus controller for just $20 to deliver the best price we can find on the God of War bundle right now.

God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5 bundle features:

Embark on an epic and heartfelt journey alongside Kratos and Atreus with the PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle.

Bundle includes: PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Wireless Controller, Base, HDMI Cable, AC power cord, USB cable, God of War Ragnarok full game voucher

DualSense Wireless Controller integration: Feel your journey through the Norse realms, made possible by immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality.

Stunning visuals: Bask in the beautiful worlds you travel through, brought to life by stunning art direction and arresting attention to detail. Behold enhanced reflections, lighting and shadows, as well as increased geometric detail and enhanced deformable snow.

