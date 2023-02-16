PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök bundles from $480 shipped today (Up to $75 off)

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameseBay Daily DealsSony
$75 off $480
God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5

While the God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5 bundles have been in stock and shipping via Amazon as of late, a new eBay promo is serving up some notable deals with extra DualSense controllers. Trusted eBay seller AntOnline is now offering the God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5 bundle with andextra Starlight Blue DualSense Controller for $559.99 shipped when you apply code PRESDAY20 at checkout. This bundle regularly fetches $560 at Amazon, so you’re essentially landing a completelt FREE controller here or saving the $75 the Starlight would typically go for. This is the flagship disc machine sealed in brand new condition with a full warranty and brand new official Sony DualSense controller (one white and one extra in Starlight blue). Head below for a similar and more affordable offer on the digital PS5. 

The same eBay seller is also offering the Digital Edition PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle with an extra DualSense controller for $479.99 shipped with the code above. This one is regularly $459 at Amazon and elsewhere, so you’re essentially landing the bonus controller for just $20 to deliver the best price we can find on the God of War bundle right now. 

Check out today’s OLED Switch console deal and then dive into our latest PlayStation coverage below:

God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5 bundle features:

  • Embark on an epic and heartfelt journey alongside Kratos and Atreus with the PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle.
  • Bundle includes: PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Wireless Controller, Base, HDMI Cable, AC power cord, USB cable, God of War Ragnarok full game voucher
  • DualSense Wireless Controller integration: Feel your journey through the Norse realms, made possible by immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality.
  • Stunning visuals: Bask in the beautiful worlds you travel through, brought to life by stunning art direction and arresting attention to detail. Behold enhanced reflections, lighting and shadows, as well as increased geometric detail and enhanced deformable snow.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Gerber’s 14 function MP600 multi-tool falls to se...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cultist Sim, ...
Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $14, Zelda Link&...
ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses HomeK...
CASETiFY’s new ‘The Office’ collectio...
Under Armour offers up to 50% off + extra 30% off outle...
Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch complements your fitness jour...
Amazon Hasbro sale loaded with board games, Play-Doh, m...
Load more...
Show More Comments