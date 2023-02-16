Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor is perfect for Mac mini with Apple-inspired design at $400

Amazon today is now offering the Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart Moniter for $399.99 shipped in the Warm White style. Normally fetching $600 these days, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with 33% in savings attached. It’s only the second time the price has dropped this low since the monitor launched last spring. Arriving with an iMac-inspired design, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage to see how it can upgrade your workstation. More details below.

At a more affordable price, the recent Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Monitor delivers much of the same connected feature set for less. Sure, you’re ditching the iMac-inspired design found on the newer M8 counterpart, but it still delivers onboard access to a wide range of streaming services, Microsoft Office, and more with a $400 price tag.

If you’re looking for more of a gaming upgrade to your desk setup, Samsung’s latest Odyssey Ark mini-LED Monitor is as battlestation-worthy as it gets. This massive model steps up the display technology in pretty much every capacity compared to the lead deal, but does carry a heftier price tag as a result. Even with $1,500 in savings attached and an all-time low, you’re still looking at spending $2,000 to bring this next-generation monitor to your gaming rig.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

