Samsung’s latest Odyssey Ark mini-LED Monitor falls to new low of $2,000 (Save $1,500)

Amazon currently offers a new all-time low on the recently-released Samsung Odyssey Ark Monitor. Dropping down to $1,999.99 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $3,500 for this flagship battlestation upgrade that now sits at $1,500 off. Matched at Samsung, too. For comparison, this is also $300 under our previous mention from last month and a new all-time low that is well below any offers from the past. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel. It comes backed by mini-LED tech and a 165Hz refresh rate, with a rotating design that can position all of the pixels into a vertical orientation. It sports a unique Ark Dial control pad, and pairs with four HDMI ports, and four Dolby Atmos-backed corner speakers. Head below for more.

Update 2/14 @ 11:05 a.m: Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung Odyssey G70B Series 28-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this solid $200 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming with G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support, you will be able to game without screen tearing while retaining fluid movement. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Joining the more flagship offering above, Amazon is also discounting the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor to one of its best prices ever. Landing at $800 off, the new $1,699.99 sale price sits well below its usual $2,300 MSRP and arrives to deliver much of the same immersive gaming experience for less. Samsung’s flagship Odyssey Neo G9 delivers a 49-inch curved mini-LED panel with 2,000-nits of peak brightness that also comes backed by a 4K resolution alongside 240Hz refresh rates. Other notable features include a 2ms response time, HDMI 2.1 inputs, and both G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

If your setup could use a display solution that is a bit better focused on productivity, we’re also tracking a pair of markdowns on LG’s latest and most unique monitors. Kicking things off with the new Libero 27-inch USB-C Monitor which is on sale for one of the very first times at $397, there’s also the popular and retro DualUp display at $597.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Monitor features:

The display that overwhelms your senses with its 1000R curvature that wraps around your field of vision for maximum immersion. There’s no better monitor to upgrade your gaming setup than the Odyssey Ark. Ark’s 165Hz refresh rate virtually eliminates lag for ultra-smooth action; Identify enemies with the help of a 1ms response time, precise mouse movements, and blur-free frames with minimized ghosting.

