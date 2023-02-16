Segway’s Ninebot P100S electric scooter with 62-mile range falls to $1,500 (Save $500)

After just launching back in November, Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the new Segway Ninebot P100S Electric KickScooter. The second discount, to be exact. Normally fetching $2,000, you’re now able to bring home the higher-end electric vehicle for $1,499.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low as well, undercutting our previous mention from back in January by $200 while totaling $500 in overall savings. Arriving as one of the latest entries in the Segway lineup, the new Ninebot P100S packs a very capable 1,350W motor that enables this compact EV to travel at up to 30 MPH. The internal battery also steps up to deliver an even more impressive 62.1 -mile range, which should be smooth on the 10.5-inch pneumatic tires that are complemented by both front and rear suspension. There’s also some other staples from the Segway lineup like a dual breaking system, folding design for easily transporting between rides, and the ability to ride up 20% grade slopes.

Another one of the more recent additions to the Segway stable is also on sale today, with the F30 form-factor delivering another capable way to get around town with more of a green focus. This model sports a less capable 300W motor when compared to the lead deal, which also pairs with an 18.6-mile range. It has a 15.5 MPH top speed, and is now on sale for $529.99 at Amazon. That’s down from the usual $650 going rate in order to deliver $120 in savings and beat our previous mention by $50.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off 2023 with more of a green focus.

Segway Ninebot P100S KickScooter features:

Segway Ninebot P100SU Electric KickScooter, which equipped with 1350W Motor w/t 62.1 Miles Long Range & MAX 30MPH, 10.5″ Self-Sealing Tubeless Tires, Dual Suspension & Brakes, 6 speed modes including WALK mode, ASSIST mode, PARK mode, ECO mode, DRIVE mode and SPORT mode. Interact with the NFC card to Power on/off and unlock.

