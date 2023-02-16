IK’s new TONEX AI smart guitar pedal puts thousands of sounds in one metal box

Today, IK Multimedia is officially releasing its new TONEX Pedal – a sort of smart guitar pedal that connects directly with the brand’s AI Machine Modeling technology software. Doubling as a 24-bit/96kHz audio interface, the new smart guitar pedal i designed as a sort of all-in-one system that houses customizable guitar tones and FX that can then be used on the road in live performances, at jam sessions, or at home in the studio. Head below for a closer look at more details on the new IK TONEX Pedal.

IK Multimedia TONEX smart guitar pedal

TONEX is described as an AI Machine Modeling pedal. Used in connection with the TONEX modeling software where users have access to thousands of guitar tones, amps, effects, cabinets, and even loads of user created signal chains, you can load up 150 presets (“any combination of pedal, amp and whole-rig models”) directly onto the hardware to take with you anywhere to edit/perform in real-time with its onboard controls and foot triggers. You can even load in your own IR reverb reflection tones or make use of “IK’s award-winning multiple impulse response VIR cabinet and mic simulation technology.”

From rare one-of-a-kind vintage amps to modern rigs, TONEX Pedal can store up to 150 Tone Model presets at a time and comes with over 1,000 Premium Tone Models of the included TONEX MAX software that can be installed a-la-carte with its new librarian feature, plus gives access to ToneNET with over 6,000 more user Tone Models, growing daily, free to download and play.

Not only can the new smart guitar pedal be used entirely on its own, without a computer or phone of any kind, but also “as a standalone or a plug-in integrated with a DAW or directly with AmpliTube 5 to enjoy the exact same tone used live in studio productions.”

Around the back you’ll find an instrument input, a stereo output pair, and a headphone output, alongside MIDI I/O and an external food pedal input for additional hardware control. That’s on top of a USB connection that will essentially turn your TONEX Pedal into a 24-bit/96kHz audio interface when you do decide to leverage these tones in your studio productions.

Manufactured it Italy with anodized aluminum, here are some more details from IK on the TONEX Pedal’s I/O:

The stereo output can also be configured as mono with and without the cab sim for maximum flexibility. With full MIDI in/out, TONEX Pedal can be connected to a complete programmable pedalboard and real-time control can be added over any parameter using the expression pedal input.

Features at a glance:

Advanced AI Machine Modeling technology for hyper realistic Tone Models

Play models of amps, amps + cabs, combos or pedals like: distortion, overdrive, fuzz, boost and EQ

Compact form factor that fits on any pedalboard

50 banks with 3 preset slots each for up to 150 customizable presets

Practice in silence with your favorite tone using the headphone output

Full MIDI implementation for control over advanced rigs

Swap the cab with any third-party IRs or use the included advanced VIR cab technology with customizable microphone placement

Built-in USB port doubles an audio interface for recording and for preset management

Includes TONEX MAX software all-in-one player, modeler and librarian and AmpliTube 5 software

Plug-in for your favorite DAW – works as an AAX / VST / AU plug-in or in AmpliTube 5

Access to ToneNET for sharing, downloading and trying thousands of premium and free Tone Models.

Model your own rig (amp, cabinets, pedals) using the TONEX modeling software

Stage-ready, high-visibility display, shows the preset name, bank number or parameter’s name and value.

Sturdy anodized aluminum chassis designed and crafted in Italy

The new IK Multimedia TONEX smart guitar pedal is available now for $399.99 shipped.

