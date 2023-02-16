Save 24% on TP-Link’s Tri-Band Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack at low of $190

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Tri-Band Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack for $189.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $250, this 24% discount, or solid $60 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this bundle. This bundle has previously gone for as much as $280 but has more regularly stayed around $250. The two units that come with this whole-home kit can cover an area of up to 5,500-square feet to provide seamless Wi-Fi 6 internet connectivity. Using the TP-Link Deco app, set up is a breeze and also allows you to monitor your network status from anywhere. Use Alexa to control guest Wi-Fi as well. Each unit has two Ethernet ports, four in total, for connecting wired devices anywhere. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage and hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

While each Deco unit has two Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $19. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

After upgrading your home Wi-Fi network, you can have more confidence in building out your smart home ecosystem. We’re currently tracking the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit marked down to $149, the best discount to date. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

TP-Link Tri-Band Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Tri-Band WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi: Next-gen WiFi 6 AX3600 whole home mesh system to eliminate weak WiFi for good. Perfect for 4K streaming, intense online gaming, and more throughout your whole home

Boosted Seamless Coverage: Achieve seamless whole-home coverage up to 5500 Sq.Ft. with a clearer and stronger whole-home WiFi signal generated by Wi-Fi 6

One Unified Network: Multiple units form a whole-home network that auto-selects the best connection as you move around your home

