ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses HomeKit to heat your space at $149 (Save $41)

Amazon is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit at $148.95 shipped. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer arrives with $41 in savings as well as the status of being the best discount ever. It undercuts our previous mention by an extra $11 and is one of the first price cuts to date overall, too. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device. Head below for more.

Compared to the flagship model, the lead deal arrives with a more budget-friendly build that is further accentuated by the sale. The only real drawbacks though come from the lack of a companion temperature sensor for hyperlocal readings to make quick adjustments to your space’s heating or cooling system. And while the model above can access Alexa right from the device itself, the flagship model delivers the same support for Siri. But if you can live without that hybrid smart speaker feature tying into your HomeKit setup.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find a collection of other accessories for your automated setup be it for pairing with Siri, Alexa, or Assistant. In the way of some flashier upgrades, we’re tracking multi-colored offerings from the likes of Nanoleaf, Govee, and Sengled that clock in with more flair than the featured discount above.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

The all new ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Enhanced gives you automatic energy savings and adapts to your lifestyle by adjusting temperature based on occupancy, suggesting schedule changes, and optimizing your energy savings. eco+ comes with features that automatically turn temperatures down when you’re away or asleep. Works with your smart device or Apple Watch and connects to your smart home system like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT. Trusted by experts and made for the planet, Smart Thermostat Enhanced delivers unparalleled comfort and savings.

