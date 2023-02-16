UGREEN 100W and 200W Nexode USB-C GaN II USB-C chargers up to 20% off from $80

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new Nexode 200W 6-port USB-C GaN II Charger for $169.99 shipped. Down $30 from its typical $200 going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. In fact, it only comes in at $10 above the biggest discount that we’ve seen only a handful of times in the past. Ready to power your entire desk, this charger packs four individual USB-C ports as well as dual USB-A. On the USB-C side of things, you’ll find that it packs up to 200W of total output. This comes in the form of two 100W USB-C devices at one time, three at up to 65W each, or, when four are connected, two will be at 65W, one at 45W, and another at 20W, while still being able to run both USB-A ports at 4A each. Overall, if you’re looking for an all-in-one solution for charging all of your gear with a single wall outlet, this model is about as good as it gets. Learn more about what this charger has to offer in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-port USB-C GaN II Charger at $79.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $20 from its typical going rate, this saves 20% and comes in at just $5 above the best price that we’ve seen all-time. The main difference between this model and the one above is that you’re only getting three USB-C ports here with one USB-A. On top of that, it maxes out at 100W output, instead of dual 100W like the more expensive version above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget and don’t have the same power requirements, then it’s a solid option at a lower price.

For a more convenient magnetic solution, Anker’s MagGo 8-in-1 MagSafe charging orb is on sale for 30% off right now. Down to $70 from its normal $100 going rate, this charger is great to keep on your desk to simply snap your iPhone to in order to power up without having to plug in.

UGREEN Nexode 200W GaN Charger features:

Take your work efficiency to the next level. The Ugreen Nexode 200W USB C charger supplies up to 200W of power, and charges 3 MacBooks, 2 mobile phones, and your AirPods simultaneously. Full charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 in just 1.5 hours. With the latest GaN chipset, it’s 3X faster than your original iPhone charger.  Work more efficiently with everything you need within arm’s reach. Charge 6 devices at the same time avoid messy wires and save more space on your desktop.  Advanced GaN & SiC chips improve heat dissipation.

