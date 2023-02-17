Acer’s Ryzen-powered Chromebook Spin 514 falls to new low of $299 at Best Buy (Reg. $549)

Best Buy is offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Ryzen 3/8GB/128GB Chromebook for $299 shipped. Down from a $549 list price, today’s deal comes in at $30 under the previous best price that we last saw back in November to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to let you take your work on-the-go, the Chromebook Spin 514 features an aluminum top and bottom cover that provides a premium experience at a budget-friendly price. Packing a Ryzen 3 5000-series processor and 8GB of RAM, you’ll find plenty of power to run this Chromebook doing just about anything you might need. It features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen, 360-degree hinge, and 128GB of storage as well. Check out our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional information.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Chromebook features:

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514’s aluminum top and bottom covers provide an elegance that hides the power of an AMD Ryzen processor. Hybrid workers will be able to take full advantage of the optimized audio features, improved conferencing ability, and secure cloud technology that lets them glide seamlessly between their work, home, and passion projects. Not only compact and lightweight, this Chromebook offers 78% screen-to-body ratio maximizing the viewing experience on the stunning 14” Full HD touch display. The 360-degree convertible use modes enable you to present or share your screen in more convenient and collaborative ways, while also allowing you work in areas with limited space such as on a plane or train.

