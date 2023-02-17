Today’s Android game and app deals: Defense Zone 3, The Quest, Photo Exif Editor Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD

Friday afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps are now live and waiting for you down below courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the price drop we tracked this morning on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2, the ongoing deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, The Quest-Isles of Ice & Fire, T.D.Z. 3 Premium, Photo Exif Editor Pro, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

More on Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD:

You’ll have access to older, time-tested turrets, as well as completely new types of weapons. It’s up to you to decide how to spend your available budget. Should you build new towers or upgrade and fortify the ones you already have? Turrets vary in terms of their attack range, firing speed, and damage type. The only way to win is to combine them so that they complement and strengthen one another.

Justin Kahn

