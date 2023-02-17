Save 36% on CORSAIR’s K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down at $70

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 36% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the second-best price while coming within $4 of the all-time low price. This gaming keyboard comes in the 60% form-factor that saves you desk space which will give your mouse more room to maneuver around which is important in competitive games where you can’t be recentering your mouse constantly. It also uses 100% Cherry MX Speed key switches with a lightning-fast response and per-key RGB lighting accenting the setup while keeping sound down. The CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology uses an 8,000Hz polling rate with full N-Key rollover to make sure every keystroke is registered and with as little latency as possible. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Looking to save some cash? You could instead grab the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard League of Legends Edition for $60. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Brown switches being used here, giving audible, but not overly loud, and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping. The detachable micro USB cable also makes transportation simpler and safer so you don’t damage the keyboard or connector.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another keyboard option to compare against before buying one? We’re also tracking the Cooler Master SK652 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard marked down to $80, the all-time low price. These deals don’t tend to last long so be sure to jump on this if you’re interested! The full-sized design of the SK652 will give you all the functionality you need with a dedicated number pad and various editing keys. For Mac users, the command and option keys are labeled so you never forget which is which. The low-profile brown switches used on this keyboard reduce the travel distance and actuation point. RGB backlighting adds a nice accent to the space gray and brushed aluminum design.

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines top-level performance with portability. PBT double-shot keycaps deliver exceptional durability with a premium look and feel. With 8,000Hz hyper-polling enabled by AXON hyper-processing technology, CHERRY MX RGB Speed mechanical keyswitches, and expansive onboard shortcuts, the K65 RGB MINI offers big performance and functionality in a compact design. Vivid per-key RGB backlighting is fully customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software, alongside key remaps, custom macros, and immersive integration with select games. Save up to 50 profiles to take with you anywhere with 8MB of onboard storage. Full N-key rollover, Windows Key Lock mode, and a detachable braided USB Type-C cable make the K65 RGB MINI a high-performance gaming companion at home and on-the-go, so you can win in any space.

