CORSAIR’s M65 Ultra wired gaming mouse with customizable weight falls to low of $50

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR M65 Ultra Wired Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Down from $80, this 38% price drop delivers a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen one time in the past. Ready to upgrade your gaming setup, the M65 Ultra features an anodized aluminum frame and premium features all around. The 26,000 DPI optical sensor features a 650 IPS tracking rate and is backed by the CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology that transmits your movements at up to 8kHz. There’s also a 6-axis gyro and accelerometer to enable ultra-low lift-off distance to ensure that you have more accurate tracking when repositioning the mouse. On top of all that, the center of gravity and weight are tunable from 97g to 115g using the six included weights, making it even more customizable. Check out our announcement coverage to take a deeper dive then head below to learn more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Well, the CORSAIR Katar Pro XT ultralight gaming mouse is just $26 right now at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have the same 26,000 DPI sensor, with the Katar Pro XT clocking in at 18,000 DPI. But, for nearly half the cost, this mouse could be a solid choice for your gaming setup without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget to check out Skytech’s Azure i5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop that’s down to its best price in months. Down to $1,085 right now, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for an RTX 3060-powered system, making now a fantastic time to give your setup the upgrade it deserves. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for additional deals on accessories, peripherals, computers, and more.

CORSAIR M65 Ultra Wired Gaming Mouse features:

Make all your clicks count with the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA Tunable Gaming Mouse, boasting a durable aluminum frame and pinpoint accuracy powered by a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical OMRON switches. A six-axis gyro enables convenient tilt gestures for in-game actions, while CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmits those actions up to 8x faster than other gaming mice.

