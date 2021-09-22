CORSAIR’s new M65 RGB ULTRA/Wireless pack a built-in gyro for tilt-based customization, more

Today, CORSAIR announced an update to its iconic M65 line of mice with the RGB ULTRA and RGB ULTRA Wireless. Featuring a similar and familiar frame, these new mice deliver several upgrades across the board. This comes from an all-new processor, switches, and finally a wireless option. So what all do the latest CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA mice bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look.

Both of CORSAIR’S latest mice deliver high-end features for your gaming setup

Let’s start out with the similarities between the two new designs. Both deliver “the most cutting-edge technology in a CORSAIR mouse to date” according to the company. This comes in the form of an ultra-high-end 26,000 DPI CORSAIR MARKMAN optical sensor that brings “incredible precision” to your desk and is customizable in single DPI steps, something many sensors don’t offer.

You’ll also find that the primary buttons now feature CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE function, which are spring-loaded and offer a zero gap between the left and right optical OMRON switches, delivering an instantly responsive experience. Then, all of this gets transmitted to your computer through the CORSAIR AXON 8,000Hz hyper-processing module in the wired model or the 2,000Hz SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS in the cord-free version.

The all-new wireless M65 RGB ULTRA finally delivers what gamers have been asking for

The M65 lineup of mice is well-known in the FPS community, thanks to its unique sniper button, which lowers your DPI only while depressed for precise long shots. Well, now that feature is available in a wireless form factor for the first time ever, something gamers have been asking for since it was released. There’s two connection options available as well, including SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS with a sub-1ms response time or Bluetooth, depending on whether you’re gaming at home or on the go. With a range of up to 60 feet, your dongle doesn’t have to be close to the mouse for it to function. Plus, it can go for up to 120 hours on a single charge, letting you game for days or weeks on end before it’s time to plug back in.

Sensor Fusion makes its debut with 6-axis gyro and accelerometer in tow

These mice feature something that’s another first for CORSAIR: Sensor Fusion. This is an all-new technology that uses a 6-axis gyroscope and accelerometer to instantly detect when the mouse is lifted, which not only brings an ultra-low liftoff distance, but also some additional features.

The gyroscope can be programmed through iCUE to be used for tilt gestures, so you can map in-game commands such as reload or weapon switch to mouse movement instead of a button press, allowing for further customization of your setup.

CORSAIR’s latest mice are ready to overhaul your gaming setup from $70

Do these mice sound like something that’d be interesting to you? Well, the wired model comes in at $69.99 and the wireless is $129.99. Both are available to purchase starting today from CORSAIR, while the Amazon pages don’t have purchase buttons live just yet.

