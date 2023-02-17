ESR’s MagSafe charger stand houses iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at $56 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger for $55.99 shipped. This deal is live for today only or until discounted stock runs dry. Typically $80 directly from ESR, this model regularly fetches $70 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is at least 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, the lowest we can find, and an economical choice by comparison to some of the bigger third-party accessory makers. This setup delivers a home for your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 alongside a 5W pad on the base for your AirPods or other Qi-enabled earbuds, and a nice little docking station for Apple Watch (do note that you need to supply your own charging puck here). The main smartphone pad passes 7.5W of power via MagSafe to your handset alongside support for portrait and landscape orientations and an adjustable hinge for the ideal viewing angle. More details below.

The Anker PowerWave 2-in-1 Magnetic Stand Lite does make for a notable lower-cost alternative here. This one sells for even less at $40 shipped on Amazon and delivers a similar magnetic floating home for your MagSafe-equipped iPhone as well as an AirPods charging pad on the base. You’ll have the choice of an all-white model or a stealthy black variant here, but it does not have a spot to rest your Apple wearable like today’s lead deal.

While we are talking MagSafe gear, check out our hands-on review of Oakywood’s gorgeously handcrafted wood/metal stands as well as Journey’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand. Then swing by today’s new Casely BOGO FREE sale featuring its MagSafe power banks and this week’s Anker sale where you’ll find plenty of magnetic gear, chargers, and more on sale from $13.

HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger features:

CryoBoost Fast Charging: phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum

The Fastest Magnetic Charging: charges your phone faster while watching videos than any other MagSafe charger; power adapter with 1.5 m (5 ft) cable included

3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all in one place; only compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, and Apple Watch USB-A and USB-C charging cable, not included

Secure Adjustable View: powerful magnets provide 1,000 g holding force for your phone, while the 360° magnetic ring lets you easily switch between portrait and landscape modes and the adjustable ball joint ensures the perfect viewing angle; combine with a HaloLock case for an even stronger magnetic hold

