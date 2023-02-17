Casely BOGO FREE: iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe power banks, freebies (Up to 50% off)

Casely is now celebrating its 6th birthday with a particularly notable buy one get one FREE sale. The sale includes all of its MagSafe power pod battery packs as well as its iPhone 12, 13, and 14 cases, effectively offering 50% in savings. That essentially matches the Black Friday event from last year and beats out just about all of the other holiday sale events we tracked across 2022. The brand makes a massive collection of fun, artistic, and wild iPhone cases, with many of the eclectic designs carrying over to the MagSafe power bank that’s eligible for today’s sale. Head below for more details.

Casely Birthday BOGO FREE sale

Casely offers free shipping on orders over of $50 or more, so it might be a good idea to stock while the BOGO FREE action is live – all orders over $50 also score a FREE tote that will automatically get added to your order at check out. Just remember to use code CELEBRATE at checkout if it isn’t already applied.

While it’s hard to go wrong with a sale like this, the brand’s MagSafe Power Pod is certainly a highlight. Regularly $60, if you add two of them to your cart you can knock the total down from $120 to $59.99 shipped, or a straight 50% in savings. Available in a range of flat colors or with vibrant designs, they bring a 5,000mAh magnetic battery to your kit and are now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked (when buying two of them). Dive into our hands-on review for a complete breakdown of what to expect with the Casely MagSafe Power Pod.

Browse through all of the BOGO FREE eligible gear on this landing page for loads of iPhone case designs, including some new arrivals, animal prints, florals, pantings, and more.

More from Casely:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!