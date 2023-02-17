Take Minecraft with you on your next Survival adventure with new Crocs collab

Are you a massive Minecraft fan? Well, what about Crocs? You can finally merge the two worlds together with the latest Minecraft x Crocs collection, which features five pairs of shoes as well as two “delightfully blocky sets of Jibbitz charms.” These are a great way to show your block-based fandom to the world while also sporting a stylish pair of shoes in the process. Sound like something you’d be interested in? Keep reading for more.

Minecraft x Crocs is the collab we need in 2023

The Minecraft x Crocs collab delivers five individual pairs of shoes to your wardrobe. Starting out with the traditional Crocs style, you’ll find shoes that have a chill mode for those who are fans of Creative or sport mode for Survival diehards. This comes from the traditional strap that Crocs are known for and make these shoes stand out from the rest in your closet. Continuing on, there’s also a pair of flip-flops available in the Minecraft x Crocs collab. These are great for when you want a more open experience that traditional crocs don’t offer.

On top of the Crocs themselves, there’s also Minecraft-themed Jibbitz charms, which come in two different sets. The first set is a 5-pack of flat charms that feature Steve, Alex, an Enderman, a creeper, and a pig. Plus, there’s a 13-pack of 3D charms that showcase various characters, mobs, and blocks. You don’t have to buy the charms separate either, as the Classic Elevated Clog models come with four flat and four 3D charms out of the box.

In addition to the physical product launch, there’s now a pair of Minecraft x Crocs in the Dressing Room of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition so you can outfit your character with matching footwear. It’s free to add, and there’s both sport and chill mode crocs to choose from.

You can purchase the Minecraft x Crocs collection directly from Crocs but also from Amazon and other retailers offering various models for purchase. These unique footwear items are shipping now.

9to5Toys’ Take

With Minecraft 1.20 on the horizon, it’s no wonder Mojang is getting out there to promote the game like never before. Minecraft is one of the longest-standing video games to date that receives constant updates and new features, making it an anomaly in the gaming sphere. It’s also one of the most popular titles among young players, offering plenty of learning, teaching, and creative aspects that the likes of FPS titles just can’t touch.

So, if your young (or old) gamer loves Minecraft, then the new Crocs collab is sure to be on their list of must-haves this year, so why not just pick up a pair today?

