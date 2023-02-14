Minecraft 1.20 will introduce Sniffer mob, cherry blossom biome, and archeology

Well, we’re over a month into 2023, and there’s some new Minecraft news to enjoy. If you’re not sure what to expect from Minecraft 1.20, be sure to check out our coverage from October that digs into what is coming in the latest edition of Minecraft. However, we now have more information on at least three of the new aspects of the incoming update including details on the new sniffer mob, cherry blossom biome, and archeology. Keep reading to learn more.

Our first inside look at new Minecraft 1.20 features

Minecraft 1.20 might not have an official release date, but with snapshots getting new features, we’re starting to see some of the updates be larger and more feature-filled. The Minecraft blog has given us insight into three of the major functions that we can expect in Minecraft 1.20, which all should be available in the early snapshots here soon.

Starting things off, we’ll take a look at archeology. This new portion of Minecraft starts in the desert because, well, that makes sense. You’ll begin inside of a desert temple and start digging, though as 1.20 progresses toward an official release, more dig sites will be added.

When you’re digging, keep an eye out for “suspicious sand” where you’ll want to brush it instead of dig it with a shovel. Part of the 1.20 update introduces the brush. The brush will help you extract whatever’s hiding in there, which can be anything from “pottery shards to random objects.” You can collect four individual pottery shards here and put them together to make a pot, and there are different patterns that “tell unique stories.”

In addition to the new archeology portion of Minecraft 1.20, we’re also getting a cherry blossom biome. Filled with cherry blossom trees, this unique biome brings a full wood set that can be crafted into the likes of hanging signs, planks, doors, and the like, thanks to being a traditional wood block. The unique pink hue will add a pop of color to any build, and you can even get saplings to grow your own trees and build a farm if this becomes your favorite block.

Then, there’s new new mob coming to Minecraft 1.20: the sniffer. It’s an ancient mob that was extinct at one point but now lives again. You’ll have to find its eggs and help them hatch, should you want to reintroduce the breed into your world. Sniffer eggs will be found inside of suspicious sand, where, once you unearth the egg, it’ll be time to help it hatch. Once the snifflet is born, it’ll grow up to be a massive but helpful sniffer. It’ll sniff out seeds that used to exist when the sniffer first roamed the Overworld, and you can then use the seeds to plant and create unique and decorative plants.

That’s all we know so far about the new features of Minecraft 1.20, and all of this will be coming to both Java and Bedrock snapshots and betas here soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been getting back into Minecraft recently and have a number of servers that I maintain for me and some friends. I love the addition of archeology and the new cherry blossom biome, and can’t wait to go on an adventure hunt for sniffer eggs either. Minecraft 1.20 might not be bringing the inventory overhaul that we want (at least, that we know of), but it still introduces plenty of great aspects of the game to keep it fresh and fun for all that play.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!