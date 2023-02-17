ZAGG’s multi-color backlit iPad Pro/Air keyboard case now 36% off at $70 shipped

Several retailers are now offering the ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case and Wireless Keyboard for Apple iPad Pro 11 at $69.99 shipped including Amazon, Walmart, and more. This model typically fetches $110 and is now at the best price we can find with 36% in savings. Currently out of stock directly from ZAGG, today’s deal is also slightly better than the recent 30% we were tracking and among the best we have ever seen. Compatible with 11-inch iPad Pro (1st to 5th gen) as well as iPad Air (4th and 5th gen), this model delivers a floating keyboard case combo with an adjustable kickstand, rubberized edges, corner bumpers, and a magnetic closure. The keyboard itself provides “precise key travel for fast, accurate touch typing” alongside 7-color backlighting, multi-device pairing, and a “rechargeable battery keeps the Pro Keys up and running for up to 1 year between charges.” Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is well below the deal price we are tracking on the ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case for example. But then again, it’s also quite a competitive price for a brand name solution like this anyway. One less pricey option we spotted, however, is the ProCase Keyboard Case that comes in at $48 on Amazon with a similar backlit experience and integrated case.

Looking for a new iPad all together or some first-party accessories? Browse through the deals we are tracking this week below:

ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case and Keyboard features:

Work from anywhere with the ZAGG Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard and Detachable Case. Featuring an adjustable kickstand, it allows you to turn your Apple iPad Pro 11″ into a laptop. Hold your tab the way you like!.Keyboard Operating System : iOS. Dimensions-10.12 x 7.71 x 0.94 inches. The new, ergonomic Pro keyframe design offers smooth, precise key travel for fast, accurate touch typing. With backlighting in 7 colors, the laptop-style, low-profile keys make typing comfortable even in low-light conditions. Made from durable polycarbonate material with rubberized edges and button covers, and corner bumpers, the iPad holder provides a 6.6ft (2m) drop protection. The magnetic closure secures your device and prevents it from falling

