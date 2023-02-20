Save $200 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro as all-time lows land at Amazon

A new work week is now underway and joining the discount that’s still up for the taking on 12.9-inch models, Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Marking the third discount ever to be exact, today’s offer drops the higher-end capacity models by $200. That lands the Wi-Fi 1TB capacity at $1,299 shipped in both styles, delivering a match of the all-time low in the process from the usual $1,499 going rate. You can also lock-in the same $200 in savings on 2TB models, as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor. There’s also the new hover feature available exclusively for the iPad Pro above, which makes the discount to $90 even more compelling.

If the professional power of the M2 chip is exactly what you’re looking for, but in a larger package, we also have you covered to start off the week. Alongside all of the other price cuts still up for grabs in our Apple guide now that Monday has arrived, its latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is also on sale in order to deliver the same feature set as the lead discount, just with a larger display in tow. Not to mention, the best prices since Black Friday which all start from $1,020.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

