While you can still lock-in some savings on the all-new Galaxy S23 series thanks to pre-order promotions that are still live, Amazon is starting off the week by marking down last year’s flagship handset. The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB normally sells for $1,200, but right now you can bring it home for $992 shipped. This $208 discount is the first chance we’ve seen to save in 2023 period, and lands at within $42 of our previous pre-holiday price cut now that Amazon is clearing out units at the third-best price to date.

No longer the latest flagship in the Samsung stable, there’s still plenty of value from the Galaxy S22 Ultra as the now previous-generation device. It still channels some of that iconic Galaxy Note energy thanks to a built-in S Pen slot, which complements the 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display. The whole package comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and then is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 Ultra with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $28, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

If you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest from Samsung, you’ll have to check out the new Galaxy S23 series, which just were revealed earlier in the month. Ahead of shipping towards the end of February, Amazon is marking down the new releases. Combining cash discounts on higher-end storage capacities with gift card bundles, you’re looking at some sizable savings for bringing home one of Samsung’s latest handsets for less. Though plenty more does await in our Android guide this week, too, like the first cash discount landing on the just as new OnePlus 11 5G at $100 off.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!