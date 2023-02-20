LG’s regularly $800 UltraGear 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new low of $647

Amazon is now offering the LG UltraGear 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $646.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this 19% discount, or solid $153 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. We previously saw it drop into this price range around Black Friday. This gaming monitor from LG comes equipped with a 4K IPS panel that has a base refresh rate of 144Hz with the ability to overclock it to 160Hz. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility are present here to eliminate screen tearing from games that detract from immersion. VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification support means your games will look great with the 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut backing it up. In terms of display inputs, you’ll have access to a single DisplayPort 1.4 and dual HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $32 with this Lightning Deal. Outside of this deal, the stand goes for $38. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your battelstation peripherals? We’re currently tracking the SteelSeries Rival 3 Mouse and Razer Cynosa V2 Keyboard bundle marked down to $37. The SteelSeries Rival 3 mouse features a true 1-to-1 tracking at 8,500 CPI and 300 IPS. Featuring three zones of prism RGB lighting, you’ll find that it can be made to match your setup’s design. Then, the Razer Cynosa V2 keyboard delivers a spill-resistant design, fully-programmable macros, and it even syncs with your games and smart lighting for a fully immersive experience.

LG UltraGear 27-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

High-performance, pro-level gaming. Even if you’re not a pro gamer, you’ll feel like one with LG’s 27” UltraGear monitor. A screen with Nano IPS and UHD 4K resolution, it combines color intensity and purity with ultra-fast 1ms response rates. Featuring custom gaming control, fast 144Hz refresh rates and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility to minimize tearing and stutter – it’s cutting-edge tech to give you the edge.

