Stylishly charge your iPhone 14 on Twelve South’s PowerPic mod Qi stand at $46

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South PowerPic mod 10W Qi Charging Stand for $45.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, you’re looking at 23% in savings as well as the first discount since the start of the year. This lands at within $2 of the all-time low from back over Thanksgiving Week, and is the third-best price to date overall. Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation or just a way to personalize your charging setup in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking for something a bit more basic to rest on the nightstand or desk, Anker’s PowerWave Stand is a notable solution at under $16. Sure you’re not getting the eye-catching design that lets you show off family photos and the like, but it will refuel your smartphone at the same 10W charging rate and is less than half the price.

As far as all of the other best Presidents’ Day discounts for your iPhone or Android device, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with price cuts today. Live from the holiday weekend, too, you’ll find a collection of chargers, cases, and other gear to outfit your everyday carry for less.

Twelve South PowerPic mod features:

PowerPic mod is a world-class wireless phone charger with a design as radical as wireless charging itself. With a mix of modern elegance and versatile charging options, PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock.

